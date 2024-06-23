T20 World Cup: Afghanistan creates history with first-ever win against Australia in international cricket!

In today’s match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 played at Arnos Vale Stadium, Afghanistan created history after defeating Australia for the first time in international cricket. Afghanistan defeated the Kangaroo team with 21 runs by taking all their wickets in 127 runs.

Briefing about the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Afghanistan made 148 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs. Of which Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 60 runs, Ibrahim Zadran made 51 runs and Karim Janat made 13 runs. From Australia’s side, Pat Cummins took 3 wickets while Adam Zampa took 2 wickets and Marcus Stoinis took one wicket.

Chasing the target of 149 runs, Australia lost all wickets at 127 runs while 4 balls were left. Of which, Glenn Maxwell made 59 runs, Mitchel March made 12 runs and Marcus Stoinis made 11 runs. From Afghanistan’s side, Gulbadin Naib took 4 wickets, while Naveen-ul-Haq clinched 3 wickets and Mohammad Nabi dropped one wicket.

With this win over Australia, Afghanistan kept themselves in contention of a semifinals spot. Afghanistan earlier defeated New Zealand in the group stage.

Notably, India and Australia match on Monday will be a knockout fixture for the latter team. If Australia gets defeated by India, then the team will be knockout the tournament this year.

Yesterday, India defeated Bangladesh by 50 runs in match played at the Sir Vivian Ricjards Stadium.