T20 World Cup 2nd Semi-Final: England beat India by 10 wickets, to face Pakistan in final on Sunday

Adelaide: With the help of the sensational innings of Jos Buttler (80) and Alex Hales (86), England beat India by 10 wickets in the 2nd Semi-Final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval here today. With this, they entered the final and will now play against Pakistan on Sunday.

Invited to bat first, the Indian team rode on the half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli had put up a challenging 168/6 score.

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (captain & wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan

Below are some of records the J Buttler -A Hales partnerships created today:

Highest partnerships in T20 World Cups:

170*J Buttler – A Hales Adelaide 2022

168 Q de Kock – R Rossouw v Ban 2022

166 M Jayawardene – K Sangakkara v WI 2010

152*Babar Azam – Mohd Rizwan v Ind 2021

Highest partnerships vs India in T20Is for any wkt:

174*Q de Kock – D Miller Guwahati 2022

170*J Buttler – A Hales Adelaide 2022

152*Babar Azam – Mohd Rizwan Dubai 2021

Highest partnership for England in T20Is:

182 D Malan – E Morgan v NZ Napier 2019

170*J Buttler – A Hales v Ind Adelaide 2022

167*J Buttler – D Malan v SA Cape Town 2020

Highest targets chased down without losing a wicket in T20Is: