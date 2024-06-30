T20 World Cup 2024 victory: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced a cash prize of a whopping Rs 125 crore for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 yesterday in Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Team India defeated South Africa in a thriller match by just 7 runs and ended the drought of the International trophy after 11 years. India last won an International trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2013.

Rohit Sharma became the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and M.S. Dhoni to lift an international trophy for India. India had won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

“I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!,” said the tweet by Jay Shah.

Post the success of T20 World Cup 2024, veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja declared their retirement from this shortest format.