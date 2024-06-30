T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money: How much to whom?

India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in the final match played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Saturday. The Blue team won by 7 runs and lifted the World Cup after 17 years.

Here the question arises that how much the winning team will receive as prize and what will be the money prize for the runner ups.

According to official information, Team India, the 2024 T20 World Cup champions received a prize month of 2.45 million dollars (approximately Rs 20.42 crore) by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Meanwhile, South Africa took home a sum of 1.2 million dollars (approx. Rs 10.67 crore). At the same time, the teams that reached the semi-finals, England and Afghanistan and got knocked out received prize money of 787,500 USD (approx. Rs 6.56 crore) each.

Furthermore, the teams who lost in the second round received Rs 3.19 crore each, while those between 9th to 12th place received Rs 2.06 crore and those between 13th to 20th place received.

It is worth mentioning here that India created history by defeating South Africa in the do-or-die final match and bringing back the World Cup after 17 years. India had last won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With this win, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has ended India’s drought for an International trophy.