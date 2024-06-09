T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: India bowled out for 119 in 19 overs

Pakistan has managed to restrict India at just 119 runs in 19 overs. Opting to bowl first in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, the Pakistan team struck early blows in the Indian batting line-up from which they never recovered. The total is the fourth lowest by India in T20 World Cups. Pakistan needs just 120 runs in 20 overs to win the match.

India managed to make 81 runs at the loss of 3 top-order batters in the first 10 overs. Shockingly, the next 7 wickets crumbled like a deck of cards in the next 9 overs.

Fall of wickets

12-1 (Virat Kohli, 1.3), 19-2 (Rohit Sharma, 2.4), 58-3 (Axar Patel, 7.4), 89-4 (Suryakumar Yadav, 11.2), 95-5 (Shivam Dube, 13.2), 96-6 (Rishabh Pant, 14.1), 96-7 (Ravindra Jadeja, 14.2), 112-8 (Hardik Pandya, 17.4), 112-9 (Jasprit Bumrah, 17.5), 119-10 (Arshdeep Singh, 19)

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi