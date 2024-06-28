T20 World Cup 2024: India enter finals after defeating England by 68 runs

Team India has entered into the finals of the T20 world Cup for the third time after defeating England in the semi finals yesterday. The match was played at the Providence Stadium, where India defeated England by 68 runs.

Briefing about the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, India made 171 runs by losing 7 wickets in 20 overs. Of which Rohit Sharma made 57 runs, Suryakumar Yadav made 47 runs and Hardik Pandya made 23 runs. From England’s side, Chris Jordan took 3 wickets while Adil Rashid and Reece Topley took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Engalnd lost all wickets at 103 runs and lost the match by 68 runs. Of which Harry Brook made 25 runs, Jos Buttler made 23 runs and Jofra Archer made 21 runs. From India’s side, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel dropped three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

With this win, India has entered into the finals for the ICC T20 World Cup for the third time. The blue team is all set to lock horns with South Africa on June 29th.

It is worth mentioning here that, South Africa entered into the finals by defeating Afghanistan by 9 wickets. South Africa knocked out all the players of Afghanistan at 56 runs and made 60 runs losing one wicket.

The final match will be played at the Kensington Oval Barbados and the match will begin at 8.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).