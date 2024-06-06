T20 World Cup 2024: India defeat Ireland in opening match by 8 wickets

In the first match of both India and Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 played at Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium, the former defeated the latter by eight wickets.

Briefing the match, India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, Ireland lost all wickets at 96. Of which, Gareth Delany made 26 runs, Joshua Little made 14 runs and Curtis Campher made 12 runs. From India’s side, Hardik Pandya took three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets each.

Chasing the target, India made 97 runs by losing two wickets in 12.2 overs. Of which, Rohit Sharma made 52 runs while Rishab Pant made 36 runs (Not Out). From Ireland’s side, Benjamin White and Mark Adair took one wicket each.

Meanwhile, today, Pakistan is going to clash with United States at Grand Prairie Stadium at 9 pm (IST). The team India is all set to clash with its all-time rival Pakistan for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9. The match is set to be played at the in Nassau County at the New York.