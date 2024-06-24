T20 World Cup 2024: India and Australia to face off in Super 8 clash today

In today’s Super 8 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India will lock horn with Australia at Beausejour Stadium. The match will begin at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

This match will be a knockout match for Australia. As after losing its last match against Afghanistan, if Australia losses today’s match against the Blue team, it will get eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024.

Notably, in yesterday’s match played at Arnos Vale Stadium, Afghanistan created history after defeating Australia for the first time in international cricket. Afghanistan defeated the Kangaroo team with 21 runs by taking all their wickets in 127 runs.

Speaking about the team India, the blue team defeated Bangladesh in their last match. The team defeated Bangladesh by 50 runs in match played at the Sir Vivian Ricjards Stadium.

It is worth mentioning here that so far, India have not lost any single match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. For Group 1, India is presently leading the table followed by Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. For Group 2, England is leading the table, followed by South Africa, West Indies, and USA.

Possible Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

