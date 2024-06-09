T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs PAK: Know what’s the history of the two teams against each other

India and Pakistan have a long history of rivalry when it comes to International Cricket. Both the teams have faced each other 12 times for 12 T20I matches. India and most wins as it has managed to win 9 matches. On the other hand, Pakistan has managed to win 3 times. When it comes to T20 World Cups India and Pakistan have faced each other on 7 occasions.

India has emerged victorious in most occasions while Pakistan have won 1 match. A single match was tied between both teams as both teams scored 141 in 20 overs in match in Durban (2007). India had won the final of first T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in 2007.

In the history of World Cups, India managed an unbeaten streak against Pakistan from 1992 till 2021.

Both the teams faced each other for the last time in 2022, where India won the match while chasing Pakistan’s 159.

Where to watch the action

Cricket fans can watch the match on their TV on Star Sports Network. English commentary is offered on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. On the other hand, for Hindi commentary, users can tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

For online streaming, users can Disney+ Hotstar app.

Note: We have not counted the ongoing match between the two teams. Till the time this article was published India were 57/2 after 7 overs in the 1st innings.