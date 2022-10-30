T20 World Cup 2022: India opt to bat first against South Africa

India opt to bat against South Africa
Perth: Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss against South Africa and decided to bat first in the 30th match of the Super 12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth Stadium here today.

The Indian team has made one change. Deepak Hooda has been included in the playing 11 in the place of Axar Patel. This is the third match for India. Earlier, they defeated Pakistan and Netherlands.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

