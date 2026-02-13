T20 WC: Zimbabwe defeat Australia by 23 runs, know details

Advertisement

Colombo: Zimbabwe registered a historic win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating Australia by 23 runs at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

Australia had won the toss for the game and had elected to field first tried their best and restricted Zimbabwe at 169 by 2.

While Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans turned down the whole game and shocked the Australian team as they successfully took the wicket of Australia’s Josh Inglis, Cam Green, Tim David and Travis Head in just four overs.

Even though Australia’s Matt Renshaw tried to hold his team and make a good run chase for his team, opposite team’s Muzarabani once again put Australia under pressure as he took two more wickets.

Zimbabwe T20 WC squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

Australia T20 WC squad: Travis Head( c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

