T20 WC Super 8: Sri Lanka wins toss, asks England to bat first

Advertisement

Pallekele: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field against England in the Super 8 Group 2 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Pallekele on Sunday.

Sri Lanka started the tournament brightly with wins against Ireland, Oman and Australia, but they came unstuck against Zimbabwe in their final group stage fixture.

On the other hand, England barely managed to beat Nepal and Italy, lost to the West Indies and struggled briefly against the Scots in the group stages.

“We want to bowl first. We’ve been chasing it well on the past few occasions, happy to chase it down. (On his team’s performances so far) Very happy and very confident. Boys are very confident playing here. Injuries have been very damaging, but at the same time, the replacements have done really well for us. A couple of changes. Chameera comes back for Pramod Madushan, and Kamil Mishara comes for Kusal Perera,” Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said.

“We would have bowled first as well. We had an amazing series here against them. Looking forward to the challenge. We’ll see how it plays and try to adapt as soon as possible. Same team,” England skipper Harry Brook said at the toss.

Advertisement

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan ties the knot with Sophie Shine in private Delhi ceremony