T20 WC Super 8: Equation for teams in race for semi-finals

New Delhi: After a brilliant group stage, eight teams – India, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England, Zimbabwe, and Pakistan are battling it out for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title.

The Super 8 stage is split into two groups, with only the top two from each of the groups progressing to the semi-finals. Defending champions India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe make up Group 1, and Group 2 comprises England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

Group-1

India’s loss against South Africa was India’s first in 13 matches at the T20 World Cup. While India’s top order has not been firing on all cylinders throughout the tournament, they have been lucky that one of the batters has stepped up and taken the game to the rivals, as per the ICC website.

But on Sunday, none of the batters was able to find their footing, bar Shivam Dube, whose 42 was too little too late for India. India has lost a wicket in the opening over in each of their last three matches – against Pakistan, Netherlands, and South Africa.

The silver lining for the co-hosts was the start provided by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, as they snapped the South African top three inside the Powerplay.

With the defeat to the Proteas, pre-tournament favourites India now find themselves in a tricky situation. They will be looking to beat West Indies and Zimbabwe and have some control over their chances of making the knockouts.

The Windies’ mission to claim a third Men’s T20 World Cup title remains on track, edging closer to final four qualification with a swashbuckling win over Zimbabwe.

Making the most of a second – and then third – chance, Shimron Hetmyer brought the house down with an eye-popping 85 off 34 deliveries, helping set up a booming total of 254/6 from their 20 overs, which was way too many for Zimbabwe to get near.

Their 107-run win gives the West Indies a superior net run-rate position, which could prove pivotal as more Group 1 matches play out. They are most likely now just one win away from semi-final qualification.

South Africa began their Super Eight campaign with a statement 76-run win over co-hosts and defending champions India. The Proteas recovered from 20/3 to post a challenging target of 188. David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45) led the recovery with a 97-run partnership.

Their bowlers then put in a masterclass in pace variation to skittle out a power-packed Indian batting line-up for 11 in 18.5 overs. While the win went a long way in boosting their credentials as one of the title contenders, it has also helped them to a healthy net run rate that may be difficult to beat.

Zimbabwe’s dream run at the tournament hit a major hurdle after their brutal loss to the Windies, which leaves them further behind India on net run-rate.

To have any chance of progressing past the Super Eight stage, they must now beat both India and South Africa convincingly.

But hats off to the African nation. They have proved they belong in the company of world cricket’s elite when it comes to the shorter format. They will want to bounce back strong when they meet India in Chennai on Friday.

Group-2

After surviving some anxious moments in the group stage, England seems to be hitting their stride at the right time. They opened their Super Eight campaign with a 51-run win over Sri Lanka in Kandy on Sunday.

Sri Lankan spinners thwarted England early on and were able to restrict them to 146/9. Opener Phil Salt was the one who held the English innings together with a well-paced 62.

But co-hosts Sri Lanka could not get a partnership going and were bowled out for 95 in 16.4 overs. Will Jacks, who had contributed 21 with the bat, put on an all-round display, claiming 3/22 to script the England fightback.

One more win is all that’s required now for England; either beating Pakistan in the tournament’s next contest or New Zealand in their last Super Eight clash.

Pakistan and New Zealand split points after their Super Eight clash on Saturday in Colombo was washed out.

Salman Agha’s team suffered one defeat, to arch-rivals India, in the group stage. New Zealand is also on one point after Saturday’s washout in Colombo. Like Pakistan, they lost only one group game, against South Africa.

Since beating Australia in Kandy last week, Sri Lanka has struggled to maintain the momentum. They lost the final group game to Zimbabwe and began the Super Eights with a big loss to England.

While the Sri Lankan bowlers, especially the spinners, have been doing well in home conditions, they have been set back by inconsistency in batting.

With Pakistan and New Zealand earning one point each, their margin of error has shrunk further and they have to win the next two games to stay in contention for a semi-final spot. (ANI)