T20 Mumbai League trophy tour begins; ignites excitement among fans ahead of mega cricket carnival

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Mumbai: The countdown to the new season of the T20 Mumbai League and the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League gathered pace today as the official Trophy Tour commenced, igniting excitement among cricket fans across the city.

From iconic streets to bustling neighbourhoods, Mumbai came alive with energy and anticipation as supporters turned out to welcome the trophies and celebrate the build-up to what promises to be a mega cricket carnival in the city, according to a press release.

Season 4 of the T20 Mumbai League and the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League are scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 13 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The opening day of the Trophy Tour took the trophies through several prominent locations in South Mumbai, including Worli Sea Face, Worli Sports Club and Lalbaug’s Garamkhada Maidan, drawing enthusiastic crowds and building anticipation ahead of the upcoming tournaments, with fans engaging with the trophies and taking photos to capture the moment.

The two-week Trophy Tour has been conceptualised as a city-wide fan engagement initiative aimed at taking the excitement around the league beyond the stadium and into the heart of Mumbai’s cricketing communities.

Scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday, the tour will travel across Mumbai, its suburbs and neighbouring regions, covering locations such as Dadar, Worli, Churchgate, Chembur, Bandra, Virar, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

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Alongside the trophy showcase, the initiative will feature on-ground fan engagement activities, public interactions and community outreach programmes aimed at connecting supporters with the leagues ahead of the season.

The tour will also feature the league’s mascot “Bouncer Bhau”, engaging with fans and creating a lively and entertaining atmosphere for cricket enthusiasts across the city.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “The T20 Mumbai League has played an important role in strengthening Mumbai’s cricket ecosystem by providing opportunities to talented players and deepening the connect between the game and its fans. With the addition of the T20 Mumbai Women’s League, we are taking another significant step towards creating a broader and more inclusive platform for cricketing talent across the region. Through the Trophy Tour, we want to bring the spirit of both tournaments directly to the people of Mumbai and celebrate the city’s enduring passion for cricket.”

Rajdip Gupta, Chairman of the League Governing Council, added, “The Trophy Tour reflects the spirit and energy that the T20 Mumbai League represents. The response from fans on the opening day has been extremely encouraging and highlights the strong bond the league has built with Mumbai’s cricket followers over the years. We look forward to taking this momentum across the city and engaging with fans as we build towards another landmark season.”

Season 4 of the T20 Mumbai League, one of the country’s leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments, is set to feature leading international stars including Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan and Tushar Deshpande, while the women’s tournament, featuring top players including Sayali Satghare, Humairaa Kaazi and Saima Thakor, is expected to provide a significant platform for emerging and established women cricketers from Mumbai.

(ANI)

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