Suspended IPL 2021 to resume at Dubai with CSK-MI clash on September 19

New Delhi: The remaining 31 matches of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played over a period of 27 days in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to October 15 with Dubai hosting 13 matches, Sharjah 10 and Abu Dhabi eight, the Indian cricket board announced on Sunday.

The final on October 15 and Qualifier 1 on October 10 will be played in Dubai while the Eliminator on October 11 and Qualifier 2 on October 13 will both be played in Sharjah.

“The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians,” said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on 24th September when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings,” the statement added.

The UAE leg of IPL will include seven double headers.

“There will be 7 double-headers (5 matches already played in India – total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST (2 PM Gulf Standard Time). All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST (6 PM Gulf Standard Time),” added the statement.

“Final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on 8th October.”

Schedule of remaining IPL matches:

September 19: CSK vs MI (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

September 20: KKR vs RCB (Abu Dhabi, 7:30 pm)

September 21: PBKS vs RR (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

September 22: DC vs SRH (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

September 23: MI vs KKR (Abu Dhabi, 7:30 pm)

September 24: RCB vs CSK (Sharjah, 7:30 pm)

September 25: DC vs RR (Abu Dhabi, 3:30 pm)

September 25: SRH vs PBKS (Sharjah, 7:30 pm)

September 26: CSK vs KKR (Abu Dhabi, 3:30 pm); September 26: RCB vs MI (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

September 27: SRH vs RR (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

September 28: KKR vs DC (Sharjah, 3:30 pm); September 28: MI vs PBKS (Abu Dhabi, 7:30 pm)

September 29: RR vs RCB (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

September 30: SRH vs CSK (Sharjah, 7:30 pm)

October 1 : KKR vs PBKS (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

October 2: MI vs DC (Sharjah, 3:30 pm)

October 2: RR vs CSK (Abu Dhabi, 7:30 pm)

October 3: RCB vs PBKS (Sharjah, 3:30 pm)

October 3: KKR vs SRH (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

October 4: DC vs CSK (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

October 5: RR vs MI (Sharjah, 7:30 pm)

October 6: RCB vs SRH (Abu Dhabi, 7:30 pm)

October 7: CSK vs PBKS (Dubai, 3:30 pm); October 7: KKR vs RR (Sharjah, 7:30 pm)

October 8: SRH vs MI (Abu Dhabi, 3:30 pm); October 8: RCB vs DC (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

October 10: Qualifier 1 (Dubai, 7:30 pm)

October 11: Eliminator (Sharjah, 7:30 pm)

October 13: Qualifier 2 (Sharjah, 7:30 pm)

October 15: Final (Dubai, 7:30 pm)