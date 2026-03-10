Suryakumar Yadav says, “Very good” after being asked about how feels on becoming champion again

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup team on being asked about how feels on becoming a champion again says, “Very good” at Mumbai airport yesterday night.

India defeated New Zealand to defend their title and become the first team to win two successive T20 World Cups. PM Modi noted the Men in Blue’s hard work, determination and self-confidence in their road to victory.

This is the third time that India has won the T20 World Cup and has made history by becoming the first nation to win the trophy as the host nation as well as for defending their title throughout the tournament.

The three trophies, that we have at home now was secured during the Captaincy of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

India was successful in beating New Zealand as Sanju Samson secured 89 runs with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan backing up with their beautiful contribution of half centuries for which we were able to put up a massive target of 256 for the opposition team. India was able to cross 200 runs in just 15 overs and the game was finished by Shivam Dube’s innings of 26 runs and was not out till the end of the match.

The opposition team was in immense pressure due to the target that they had to make plus they lost their 3 wickets too quick as they were trying to chase the massive target secured by the Indian team.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) reduced the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Mumbai | “Very good’, says Suryakumar Yadav, who captained Team India to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, on being asked how he feels on becoming a champion again. pic.twitter.com/1Ifh6KGl0X — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2026



