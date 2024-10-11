Suryakumar Yadav said this about Hardik Pandya as India wins against Bangladesh in second T20I

India bagged another win in its pocket as it beat Bangladesh by 86-run in the second T20I. The match was an interesting and attention-grabbing event with many players displaying all-round performances. Mainly, the young Team India players were exceptional.

The young player Nitish Reddy and Riyan Parag showed a great performance in both batting and bowling. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh turned out to be saviour for Team India in the match.

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav praised the players and said that “I wanted my middle-order to bat under pressure and express themselves. I’m really happy with the way Rinku and Nitish played. They batted exactly as I wanted.”

Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh duo secured a 108-run partnership. Reddy scored 74 off just 34 balls, while Rinku made 53 off 29. In bowling, Reddy picked up two wickets, which gained him a record of the first Indian to score more than 70 runs in a T20I and pick up two wickets.

India used a total of seven bowlers in the match, each taking a wicket. However, Hardik Pandya did not get a chance to bowl. Reacting on this, Suryakumar Yadav said, “I wanted to see what different bowlers could do in various situations. Sometimes Hardik won’t bowl, sometimes Washington Sundar won’t bowl. I’m very happy with the way the bowlers stepped up.”

Along with Reddy, Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag also chipped in with the ball and picked up a wicket each.