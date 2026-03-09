Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir and Jay Shah visit Hanuman temple with T20 World Cup Trophy,

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: One day after India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final victory, captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and Jay Shah, visited the Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad with the trophy to offer prayers.

The visit came on Monday, shortly after India triumphed over the New Zealand national cricket team in the final held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.

The trophy was taken for darshan at Hanuman Tekri Temple, a well-known religious place of that city. This temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and this is a place where the devotees pray for strength as well as success.

Prayers were offered during the visit in gratitude for India’s victory at the global tournament. The gesture was a reflection of a moment of thanksgiving by the team after they won an international title.

In recent news, a commanding win by India over New Zealand in the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup saw them lift the trophy. The win added another major title to India’s haul in the shortest format of international cricket.

The captain, coach, and cricket administrator made the visit to the temple amid nationwide celebrations over the team’s achievement.



Watch video here:

#WATCH | Gujarat: ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, along with Skipper Surya Kumar Yadav, offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue crushed New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the #ICCT20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/71SWAraDre — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026

