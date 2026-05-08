Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty blessed with baby girl

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Mumbai: India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty were blessed with baby girl on Thursday.

The couple, who got married in July 2016, celebrated their baby shower in March this year.

Announcing the birth on X platform, Suryakumar wrote, “With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl – we welcome our baby girl.”

Take a look at the post here:

With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl 🩷🧿 pic.twitter.com/NlvE2tJdJw — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 7, 2026

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The star batter reportedly stayed back from travelling with the squad to Raipur earlier this week because of family commitments surrounding the birth of his child.

Following the birth of his daughter, the Mumbai Indians team and his teammate Deepak Chahar congratulated Yadav on the occasion.

Mumbai Indians are yet to officially confirm whether Suryakumar will be available for their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10.