Surya Sagar becomes first Indian to win a golden ticket to World League of Fighters

Bangkok: In an event marked by high-octane action, Indian Muay Thai star Surya Sagar emerged victorious as the first Indian contestant to secure the coveted golden ticket for the World League of Fighters.

The qualifying UAE event was held at the prestigious Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on June 1, drawing a host of talented fighters from India and around the world. The event featured five main combat matches for the evening including participants of the cruiserweight, featherweight, middleweight, welterweight, and the female featherweight category.

Among the accomplished participation of many Indian fighters, Surya Sagar’s triumph was notable as it was the first golden ticket to be achieved by an Indian, demonstrating incredible strength and willpower. In addition to offering a fitting backdrop for the intense battles, Surya’s feat brought attention to the growing stature and proficiency of Indian fighters in the global arena.

Speaking about Surya Sagar’s headlining victory, Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World League of Fighters said, “Surya Sagar’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. His commitment to the game and his skill in the ring embodies the essence of the World League of Fighters event. His advancement and his national representation on such a distinguished platform fills us with great pride.”

In addition, Ukrainian fighter Anatoli Shponarskyi triumphed over Azerbaijan’s Rauf Gerayzade earning a golden ticket to the main event in November further exhilarating the exciting evening.

Dana Begzhonova of Russia won the golden ticket in the female featherweight division by outlasting Alba Morral of Spain with excellent technique and stamina. Santanfah Sitsongpeenong of Thailand defeated Mahabbat Humbatov of Azerbaijan in the middleweight division with a strong performance earning him a golden ticket.

The evening also featured a unique prestige fight supported by UAE Warriors and Palm Sports. In the main event, Kazakhstan’s Ali Kabdulla faced Armenia’s Martin Mezhlumyan with Kabdulla coming out on top.

President WBC Muaythai, Colonel Thanapol Bhakdibhumi, added “Excitement for the first-ever event in the United Arab Emirates is high thanks to these bouts which have raised the bar for excellence. I am sure these athletes will keep pushing the boundaries of Muay Thai and making it a more popular sport worldwide. The level of competition we have witnessed tonight is truly exceptional.”

World League of Fighters and the World Boxing Council Muaythai collaborated to transform the sport and increase its popularity worldwide. For the first time, 16 of the top Muay Thai fighters in the world, both male and female, will compete in a franchise-based league-style tournament presented by Combat Sports World.

To win the coveted WLF WBC Title Belt in the United Arab Emirates, the well-known international combat sports stars will be split up into four franchises and will be pitted against one another in a round-robin format.