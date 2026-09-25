Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet win India’s second gold at Asian games

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NAGOYA: Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2026 Asian Games on Friday, securing India’s second gold medal of the Games

The Indian pair dominated the final with a score of 484.6 points, finishing 6.6 points ahead of South Korea, whose pair Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo took silver with 478.0.

Iran secured the bronze medal with 415.8 points.

The performance also set a new Asian Games record, surpassing the previous mark of 481.3. Suruchi and Kamaljeet had earlier topped the qualification round with 587 points and 29 inner 10s.

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The pairing itself was a late change. Kamaljeet replaced Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve as Suruchi’s partner after delivering India’s strongest performance in the men’s qualification.

The last-minute combination went on to produce India’s first shooting gold of the Games.

India also added a silver medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event, with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar finishing behind China.