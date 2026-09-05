Suresh Raina recalls MS Dhoni’s words when he announced retirement

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New Delhi: Former India batter Suresh Raina shared the bittersweet memory of calling time on his international career on the same day as MS Dhoni.

Dhoni declared his retirement and then Raina retired soon after. Both spent about 10 years in dressing room together with India and Chenni Super Kings.

Raina explained that after Dhoni’s retirement, Dhoni came to the dressing room and said “It’s done”, Dhoni was quite shocked to hear that Raina decided the same and questioned “Ye Kya Kiya Tune?”

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He says it was his own choice and because of wanting to move on and spend time with family. He would have been approximately 32-33.

The moment remains one of the most memorable chapters of the close friendship between the two former India and CSK stars.