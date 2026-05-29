Supreme Court permits Wrestler Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games trials

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New Delhi: Supreme Court has granted permission to wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate n Asian Games 2026 selection trials. It also questioned the reason behind the ruling that was done by the Delhi High Court.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe heard the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) challenge to the High Court verdict today.

The court says, ““If anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She’s made the country proud”, the Court said.

However, the top court expressed deep concern about the manner and method in which the High Court examined the matter. Easy and quick interference by Courts in such matters is a problem, it said.

“You have been an excellent athlete. But country first”, says Supreme Court to Vinesh Phogat in the hearing of a plea filed by the WFI challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to allow the wrestler.

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“These are not medical college admissions, these are national and international sports. It can’t be like Courts will interfere in this manner and disrupt the entire schedule”, Justice PS Narasimha verbally remarked during the hearing.

During the hearing, the judges weren’t happy with how the Delhi High Court handled the case. They asked how the Wrestling Federation of India’s policy could be called “unfair” if the same rules applied to every wrestler.

The court disagreed with some remarks about motherhood and gender bias noting that such issues could not become the sole basis for judicial intervention in sports administration.

This comes following the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court’s May 22 order yesterday.

Also Read: WFI moves to Supreme Court against Delhi HC order allowing Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games trials