Sunil Chhetri’s emotional farewell note to media goes viral, Internet in tears

The Indian iconic footballer Sunil Chhetri retired from football after his final international game in India’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on June 6. Following his retirement, he sent a heartfelt note to media.

India and Kuwait had draw with 0-0 on Thursday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati stadium in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

The heartfelt note read, “Over the last 19 years, I’ve had the opportunity to interact with so many of you, on more than a few occasions. There were times when I had to say a lot less than I would have liked to, and others where I responded to your questions with long monologues. There were the answers laced with frustration, the ones that were – much to your annoyance – non-committal, and then the press conferences that ended in a hurry. But through it all, I’d like to believe that 1 was always honest with you. And that I always chose to have a conversation with you, even if it risked making headlines for reasons beyond those that I would have liked. I wanted to – by way of this letter and this occasion – thank you for playing the role you did in telling my story.”

“Thank you for the love and adulation you have shown me through your prose and photographs. But most importantly, thank you for the times when you’ve been honest in your assessment of the way I’ve played or carried myself. Yours isn’t an easy job, but a really important one. And now is as good a time as any to acknowledge it. Keep telling stories of Indian football – the good, the not po good, but mostly the ones with genuine promise and hope. We need it now more than ever. You had, and will always have, the best seats in the house. I just hope that, over these 19 years, I have made that experience just a little more special. Maybe I’ll join your dugout for a game or two. Signing off with gratitude,” the letter further read.

It is worth mentioning here that he devoted 19 years of his life to football. Notably, the iconic footballed has played 145 matches for India, scoring 93 goals during his football career span.