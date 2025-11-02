Sundar, Jitesh blitz helps India level series with 5-wicket win over Australia at Hobart

Advertisement

Hobart (Australia): A blitz from Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma towards the end and valuable contributions from almost the entire line-up helped India secure a five-wicket win over Australia in the third T20I at Hobart on Sunday.

With this win, the series is levelled at 1-1, with two matches left. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After powerplay heroics from pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/35), it was a partnership between Australian skipper Mitch Marsh (11) and Tim David (74 in 38 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) of 59 runs for third wicket and a 64-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (64 in 39 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Matt Short (26* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) took Australia to 186/6 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, contributions did come from Abhishek Sharma (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav (24 in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (29 in 26 balls, with a four and six). India was 145/5 in the 15th over in a tricky spot. However, a blitz from Washington (49* in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (22* in 13 balls, with three fours) helped India keep the series alive.

During the run-chase of 187 runs, opener Abhishek Sharma gave India the brief headstart they needed, smashing pacer Sean Abbott for two fours and a six in the second over. However, Nathan Ellis managed to get him for the third time in the series, as a top edge went straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper Josh Inglis. He was gone for 25 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India was 33/1 in 3.3 overs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was next up on the crease, announcing his intentions and showcasing glimpses of his top-notch rhythm and hand-eye coordination with two sixes within just four balls. India reached the 50-run mark in 4.5 overs, with vice-captain Shubman Gill playing it safe at run-a-ball.

In the final over of powerplay, after flicking Ellis over mid-wicket for a four, Gill was trapped leg-before-wicket for 15 in 12 balls, continuing his poor T20I run. India was 61/2 in 5.3 overs and ended the powerplay at 64/2, with Surya and Tilak Varma at the crease.

With a boundary each, the duo kept the run-rate in good health. However,

Surya chipped the delivery to cover straight into the hands of Ellis, giving Stoinis the third Indian wicket for 76 runs in 7.3 overs. The captain was back in the hut for 24 in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes.

However, this fall of wickets did not put any pressure on India as Tilak and Axar Patel continued to find odd boundaries. India reached the 100-run mark in 9.2 overs and ended the 10 overs at 105/3.

The 35-run partnership ended with Axar being dismissed by Ellis for 17 in 12 balls, with a four to his name. India was 111/4 in 11.1 overs.

Following that, Washington Sundar came to the crease and smashed a six against Ellis on his second ball and dismantled Abbott with a four and two sixes to end the 14th over at a score of 145/4.

However, the cheer did not last very long for India as Tilak gave away an easy catch to Inglis and a gift to Bartlett while attempting a scoop. He was gone for 29 in 26 balls, with a four and six. India was 145/5 in 14.2 overs.

India reached the 150-run mark in 14.5 overs.

Some aggressive strokes from Jitesh Sharma (22* in 13 balls, with three fours) and Sundar (49* in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) helped India secure the game. Jitesh hit the winning boundary, ending the chase with five wickets and nine balls in hand.

Ellis (3/36) was the top wicket-taker for Australia, while Bartlett and Stoinis got one each.

Earlier, fiery half-centuries from Tim David and Marcus Stoinis stormed the hosts, Australia, to 186/6 in their 20 overs.

Men in Blue captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field. Batters Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh came out to open the innings for the hosts.

The Men in Yellow did not have the start they wanted, as they lost their first wicket on the fourth ball of their innings. Head (6) was sent back to the pavillion by Arshdeep Singh.

Following the opener’s dismissal, the team’s wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis came in the middle to bat. He, along with Marsh, was able to add just eight runs to the total as the Australian side lost their second wicket at the score of 14. Inglis (1) was dismissed by Arshdeep in the third over of the innings. Australia was reduced to 14/2.

After Inglis’ wicket, right-hand batter Tim David joined the Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh in the middle. David started smashing the ball from the first ball he faced. The Australian team touched the 50-run mark in the seventh over. In the eighth over, David completed his half-century after playing just 23 balls, with seven fours and three sixes.

In the ninth over, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took two wickets in two successive balls. First, he dismissed Mitchell Marsh (11) and then Mitchell Owen (0) when the team’s score was 73. Tim David went back to the dressing room in the 13th over after scoring 74(38), which came with the help of eight fours and five sixes. Australia was 118/5 in 13 overs.

In the end, Marcus Stoinis (64 runs off 39 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Matthew Short (26* runs from 15 balls, with two fours and a six) scored some crucial runs for their side, which took the Mitchell Marsh-led side to a total of 186/6 in their 20 overs.

For India, three wickets were scalped by Arshdeep Singh (3/35 in 4 overs), two wickets were taken by Varun Chakaravarthy (2/33 in 4 overs), and one wicket was claimed by Shivam Dube (1/43 in 3 overs) in their respective bowling spells.

Brief Scores: Australia 186/6 in 20 overs (Tim David 74, Marcus Stoinis 64; Arshdeep Singh 3/35) lost to India: 188/5 (Washington Sundar 49*, Tilak Varma 29, Nathan Ellis 3/36).

