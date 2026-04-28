Stoinis’ late-innings blitz of 22-ball 62* helps PBKS to 222/4 against RR

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New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder put on a clinical display of big-hitting as he helped his team post a formidable total of 222/4 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in both teams’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter on Tuesday at New Chandigarh.

With the help of Stoinis’ pinch-hitting, PBKS scored 41 runs in the last two overs to set a challenging target of 223 for the Riyan Parag-led RR.

After being sent in to bat first, the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS began with an aggressive statement from opener Priyansh Arya. Showing no signs of nerves, Arya dismantled the RR opening attack, racing to 29 runs off just 11 deliveries before Jofra Archer provided the Royals with their first breakthrough in the third over. Priyansh’s whirlwind cameo, consisting of five boundaries and a six, provided PBKS with the early momentum they needed, reaching 37/1 in 3 overs.

Youngster Cooper Connolly kept the momentum going, smashing 30 off 14 deliveries, but it was Prabhsimran Singh who anchored the middle phase. Prabhsimran played a composed yet aggressive knock of 59 off 44 balls, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking even as the Royals’ spinners tried to apply the brakes.

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While captain Iyer contributed with a 27-ball 30-run innings, it was Marcus Stoinis who was the undisputed star of the evening, turning what looked like a competitive score into a mammoth one. Coming in late, the Australian all-rounder bludgeoned an unbeaten 62 off just 22 balls, striking at a massive 281.82. In his innings, he hit six maximums and four boundaries, helping PBKS to 222/4 in 20 overs.

It was a tough outing for the Rajasthan Royals’ bowling unit. While Yash Raj Punja was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/41, taking the crucial wickets of Connolly and Prabhsimran, the rest of the attack struggled under the onslaught.

Jofra Archer (1/40 in 4 overs) and Nandre Burger picked up a wicket each but proved expensive, with Burger conceding 59 runs in his four overs. The most significant damage occurred in the death overs, as Punjab added over 60 runs in the final four overs of the innings.

(Source: ANI)