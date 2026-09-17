Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha wins ICC Player of the Month honours for August 2026

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Dubai: Sri Lanka’s rising batting star Sonal Dinusha, who troubled Team India during the recently concluded home Test series, has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month honours for August 2026.

This marks Dinusha being crowned with the accolade for the first time in his career. Having played only three Tests for Sri Lanka coming into the ICC World Test Championship series against India, the left-handed batter was the leading run-getter in the two-match series.

Dinusha finished with 420 runs, averaging a spectacular 140, with three centuries and a half-century to his name.

“This recognition means so much to me, especially so early in my career, and I’m truly grateful to the ICC for this honour,” Dinusha said while reflecting on his latest achievement, as quoted by the ICC.

While Sri Lanka lost the first Test by 165 runs, Dinusha managed to score 100 in the first innings, followed by 84 runs in the second.

In the second Test, with the hosts battling to avoid a series sweep, Dinusha scored twin centuries in the two innings (103 and an unbeaten 133) to orchestrate a famous draw.

“The series against India will always hold a special place in my heart,” Dinusha added.

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“Scoring three centuries was a dream come true, made even more meaningful by achieving them in Colombo and Galle in front of our home fans. Although we did not get the overall result we hoped for, the way our team fought back in the second match showed the character, belief and determination we have as a side. I’m proud to have shared that fight with my teammates,” he said.

Dinusha made his Test debut for Sri Lanka last year, during the home series against Bangladesh.

In a short time, the all-rounder has made a big impact while representing his team in the longest format, an achievement he isn’t taking for granted.

“Representing Sri Lanka is a privilege I never take for granted, and this recognition gives me even more motivation to keep learning, improving and contributing to the team. I will continue to give my very best for Sri Lanka in the months and years ahead,” Dinusha said.

The hosts managed to keep the series at 1-0, and Dinusha was named the Player of the Match in Colombo.

(Source: ANI)