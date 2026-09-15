Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage’s three javelins damaged before Asian Games

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New Delhi: Javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka has been hit by equipment failure just days before Asian Games.

According to the reports, three of his competition javelins were broken during transit by Turkish Airlines.

It was when he was flying home from Hungary to Sri Lanka after claiming the World Athletics Ultimate Championships that it was found. The three javelins were the very ones he had used for 90m plus throws this season.

Rumesh posted photos of the broken gear on Instagram. There is also a complaint filed with the airline over the incident.

“It could have been a mistake by the airline but that’s how it is. It is not a major issue. Never mind, I will move on,” said Pathirage.

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The 23-year-old has had an excellent season and has thrown the ball over 90 metres three times this season.

He has won the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, the Diamond League Final and the Commonwealth Games.

Pathirage also competes using specialised Nemeth competition javelins which may cost over Rs 1 lakh each. The equipment is important as athletes often get attached to specific javelins and set-ups.

As the Asian Games are drawing near Pathirage will now have to seek new javelins to replace the ones he broke as he prepares for the men’s javelin competition.