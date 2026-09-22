Sri Lanka name 15-member squad for men’s cricket competition at Asian Games 2026

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Colombo: Sri Lanka have named a 15-member squad for the Asian Games 2026, with Sahan Arachchige set to lead the side as they look to return to the podium in men’s cricket after missing out on a medal at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou.

The Sri Lankan squad will depart for Japan on September 24 ahead of the 10-team T20I competition, which will run from September 24 to October 3. The matches will be played at Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, according to the ICC website.

The Sri Lankan squad features a mix of experienced campaigners and fringe players, with all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne and pacer Nuwan Thushara included alongside batting options Ashen Bandara and Sohan de Livera.

Leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has also been included, adding a specialist spin option to Sri Lanka’s bowling attack.

The squad is significantly different from the one that recently featured in Sri Lanka’s three-match T20I series against England, which the hosts won 3-0.

Only Nuwan Thushara and Tharindu Ratnayake have been included in both squads. Charith Asalanka captained the side in England after Kusal Mendis, who was initially named captain, and Binura Fernando were ruled out due to injuries. Fernando has since recovered and has been included in the Asian Games squad.

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Cricket has been part of the Asian Games on three occasions since making its debut at the 2010 Guangzhou Games. Sri Lanka won bronze in Guangzhou before claiming gold in Incheon in 2014. However, they returned from Hangzhou in 2023 without a medal, with India taking gold, Afghanistan silver and Bangladesh bronze.

Sri Lanka will now look to return to the Asian Games podium for the first time since their 2014 triumph when the competition gets underway later this month.

Sri Lanka squad

Sahan Arachchige (c), Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sineth Jayawardena, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sohan de Livera, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushan Hemantha, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh.

(Source: ANI)

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