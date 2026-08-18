Sri Lanka Cricketer Dinesh Chandimal taken to hospital after freak injury

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New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricketer Dinesh Chandimal taken to hospital for precautionary step after he sustained freak injury during day 4 of first test against India in Galle.

This incident occurred in the morning time when the match was in process and India’s KL Rahul was batting, the injured player was attempting to stop the ball from hitting the boundary.

However, the player managed to stop the ball from hitting the boundary but due to his landing on the ground after a dive he felt uncomfortable and didn’t stand up.

Chandimal remained down on the ground until his teammates, physiotherapist and team doctor came across to attend to him. After that the player was seen holding his neck and head and also faced pain around his shoulders.

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Chandimal stood up, managed to return back to changing room. The player for the match was replaced by Sri Lanka’s substitute fielder as Chandimal didn’t return.

Following the incident, he was taken to a hospital for scans but the injury still remains unclear. It is being said that if the player is sustained with serious injuries that he will be ruled out of rest of the test series.

More details are awaited.