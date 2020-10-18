Dubai: Even though SunRisers Hyderabad have so far not been able to play to their potential in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), it has not stopped their super entertaining skipper David Warner ace with his antics and entertain fans.

In a latest video, Warner was caught farting on the field – the video of which was shared by the Australian cricketer himself after their defeat against Chennai Super Kings last Tuesday.

In the clip shared by Warner on Saturday on his Instagram account, Jonny Bairstow and the SRH skipper were standing alongside a match presenter. While talking with the presenter, Warner is seen farting and he makes it a point to record it in the mic. “Caption this!! So embarrassing…oops” the left-handed batter captioned the video.

SunRisers Hyderabad are currently placed at the fifth spot in the points table, having registered three wins in eight games they have played so far.

The SunRisers are next scheduled to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.