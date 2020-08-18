Sprinter Dutee Chand Recommended For Arjuna Award!

Bhubaneswar: Ace athlete from Odisha Dutee Chand’s name has reportedly been recommended for this year’s Arjuna award by the Sports Ministry’s selection committee. Dutee is the current national champion in the women’s 100 metres event.

According to sources, the National Award Committee met in the Capital on Tuesday. The committee will decide upon recommendations for the Khel Ratna awards, Dronacharya Awards, Arjuna Awards, Dhyan Chand Awards, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Award and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2020.

As per reports, India’s star batsman Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu, table tennis sensation Manika Batra and Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal have been recommended for this year’s Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

(With inputs from IANS)