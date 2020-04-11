Ajinkya Rahane
Spending time with daughter, practising karate: Rahane’s lockdown diaries

Mumbai:  India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has revealed his daily routine during lockdown in place amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Rahane said that among other things, he has got back to practising karate, in which he has a black belt. He said that while he makes time to work out and help his wife Radhika in the household chores, most of the day goes in taking care of his daughter Arya.

“In the morning before Arya wakes up, I do my workout, about 30-45 mins,” said Rahane in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) across social media handles.

“After that, I have started practising karate again. I have a black belt in karate and because of this lockdown, I am practising karate again. I try that at least 3-4 times a week, I practise karate. The rest of the day goes with Arya. When she wakes up either of us has to be with her and generally that is me only. Radhika does the rest of the house work in that time.”

Rahane said one of the positives of the lockdown has been that he has been able to spend more time with his daughter.

“Otherwise we are travelling all the time so I am pretty happy now that I am able to play with her and spend time with her. And when Arya goes to sleep I help out Radhika whether it be in cooking or cleaning.

“I am getting a lot of cooking tips from Radhika. Whenever I get time from all this, I like listening to music, reading books, so I take out time for that. Right now I am reading Swami Parthasarathy’s The Holocaust of Attachment. So my days go by pretty quickly because of all this,” said Rahane.

Rahane last played for India in their Test series in New Zealand. He had shifted to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the 2020 season had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

