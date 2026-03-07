Special trains announced between Mumbai and Ahmedabad ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final; check schedule

Cricket fever is gripping the country ahead of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team, scheduled to be played on March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

To accommodate the expected surge in fans travelling to the city, Western Railway has announced special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The additional services aim to ease travel pressure as regular trains and flights witness heavy demand ahead of the summit clash.

Railway authorities said the additional trains were introduced to manage the sharp rise in passenger demand as thousands of cricket fans plan to travel to Ahmedabad for the final.

The travel rush has also pushed airfares sharply higher, with flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad seeing significant price spikes due to the surge in bookings ahead of the big match.

India reached the final after defeating England in a tense semifinal in Mumbai, while New Zealand secured its spot by beating South Africa earlier in the tournament.

With the final approaching, authorities expect the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium, to be packed with fans as India aims to lift the trophy once again.

Check the schedule here:

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway will run four Superfast Special Trains on Special fare between Bandra Terminus and Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Ahmedabad – Pune stations.… pic.twitter.com/r25oGZbvJs — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 6, 2026