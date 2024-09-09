‘Special and historical’: PM Modi applauds India’s best-ever performance at Paralympics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Indian para-athletes who bagged 29 medals at the Paralympic Games held in Paris, marking the country’s best-ever performance at the Games.

The Prime Minister took to social media platform X to hail the “unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit” of these para-athletes.

“Paralympics 2024 have been special and historical,” Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

“India is overjoyed that our incredible para-athletes have brought home 29 medals, which is the best-ever performance since India’s debut at the Games. This achievement is due to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit of our athletes. Their sporting performances have given us many moments to remember and inspired several upcoming athletes,” he added.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games lowered the curtain on Sunday evening.

The closing ceremony at Stade de France was attended by approximately 64,000 spectators and more than 8,500 athletes and accompanying staff.

After 11 days of competition, Indian para-athletes won seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals at the Paris Paralympics.

India’s first medal in the Paralympics came in the 1972 Games, with Murlikant Petkar winning a gold medal in swimming. Prior to the 2024 Games, India had won 31 medals across 12 Paralympic Games.

