South Africa’s Farhaan Behardien retires from cricket, says is ready for next challenge

Johannesburg: Former South African batter Farhaan Behardien has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending an 18-year-old career at the professional level.

The 39-year-old South African batter has registered 59 ODI and 38 T20I appearances.

Behardien last played internationally in a T20I against Australia in November 2018 but was active in the South African domestic circuit till earlier this month, playing for Boland.

“To be honest it wasn’t easy. The good stuff rarely is, but as a result, I haven’t “worked” a day in 18 years. cause it was my passion and I loved the graft. Feet up for a bit and onto the next challenge,” Behardien said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old was quite satisfied with his achievements in his career.

“The dust has settled a bit. Been pretty emotional the last couple of weeks. 18 years have come and gone. 560 pro games across all formats, including 97 caps for my country, 17 trophies in the cabinet and bless to have played in 4 World Cups,” Behardien summed up his cricket career in the emotional post.

He also thanked his family, friends and coaches for their support.

“Thanks to my family and friends who gave unwavering support. Thanks to all the coaches and support staff I’ve come across in my career, all my teammates. Boy, I’ve played with some of my heroes and some of the greats!”

Though he talked about the next challenge in his retirement note on Twitter, Behardien did not elaborate on what that it. He also did not make it clear whether he would continue to play certain formats at the domestic level or not.

Having made his first-class and List-A debuts in October 2004, Behardien came into the limelight in 2012 when was named the South African T20 player of the year,

He made his international debut in a T20 game against India in Johannesburg in March 2012 and also played the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka later that year. He made his ODI debut in January 2013, at home against New Zealand, and went on to be part of the South Africa set-up at two T20 and two ODI World Cups.

He was named South Africa’s T20I captain for a three-match series against Sri Lanka in January 2017 and had played for Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings, in 2016.

Despite the initial success, Behardien found it difficult to sustain himself in his international career, losing out his place in the T20 setup in 2018. In 30 innings of 38 T20Is, the 39-year-old scored 518 runs at a strike rate of 128.21 and an average of 32.37. He has scored one fifty and had the highest score of 64 not out.

In 59 ODIs, Behardien aggregates 1074 runs in 49 innings at an average of 30.68. He struck eight half-centuries and had the best score of 70. He has scored 7318 runs in 125 first-class matches, hitting 12 centuries and 46 half-centuries.