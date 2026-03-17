South African Cricketer Jordan Hermann ruled out of remainder T20I Series against New Zealand

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Hamilton: 24-year-old South Africa batter, Jordan Hermann has been said to be ruled out of the team for the remaining five-day T20I Series against New Zealand because of a right hamstring injury.

South Africa and New Zealand has played one match of the five-day T20 Internationals series. South Africa has 1-0 lead in the series with its second match taking place today at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Jordan Hermann got injured while fielding in his debut match day before yesterday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and it is also reportedly said that he had left the field without coming back for his batting turn in the first match of the five day series against New Zealand.

Later, it was informed that he had sustained a grade two tear.

This information was updated by Proteas Men on his X handle. He also confirmed that Jordan Hermann replacement player is yet to be announced.

The announcement reads, “INJURY UPDATE

Dafabet Warriors batter Jordan Hermann has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand with a right hamstring injury.”

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“The left-hander sustained the injury while fielding in his debut match on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and subsequently left the field without returning to open the batting. Scans later confirmed a grade two tear.”

“A replacement has not been named.

South Africa hold a 1-0 series lead, with the second T20I taking place today at 19:15 (08:15 SAST) at Seddon Park in Hamilton.”

Look at the post here:

INJURY UPDATE 🚨 Dafabet Warriors batter Jordan Hermann has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand with a right hamstring injury. The left-hander sustained the injury while fielding in his debut match on Sunday at… pic.twitter.com/qmMT0OVWBm — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 17, 2026