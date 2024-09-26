South African batter David Miller 6th player to play 500 T20 matches

New Delhi: South African middle-order batter David Miller played his 500th T20 match, becoming only the sixth player to do so. Reports said that, Miller reached this milestone during his team Barbados Royals’ match against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Miller celebrated this with a strike rate of 208.82. He scored 71 not out in 34 balls, with eight fours and five sixes. Across 500 T20s, Miller has scored 10,678 runs at an average of 34.89, with a strike rate of over 137. He has scored four centuries and 48 fifties across 455 innings, with the best score of 120 not out.

Reports said that David Miller has made a name for himself in numerous leagues across the world, be it CPL, SA20 in South Africa, the Indian Premier League (IPL), Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA, Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) etc.

The other players having played most matches in T20s are: West Indies legend Kieron Pollard (684 matches), Dwayne Bravo (582 matches), Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik (542 matches), Windies all-rounders Sunil Narine (525 matches) and Andre Russell (523 matches).

In the ongoing CPL 2024, Miller has scored 152 runs in six matches at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of over 142, with one fifty. (With Inputs From: ANI)

Also Read: 2nd test of India vs Bangladesh to start on September 27 in Kanpur