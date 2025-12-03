South Africa chase 359-run target in Raipur ODI, joint-highest record against India

Advertisement

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): South Africa opener Aiden Markram’s century, followed by Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis’ crucial half-centuries, helped the visitors chase a daunting target of 359 runs against India in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Thursday.

The Proteas kept the Men in Blue under pressure from the beginning to equal the record of the highest successful target in ODIs against India.

Australia successfully had chased the target of 359 runs against India in Mohali in March 2019 after Ashton Turner played a match-winning, unbeaten 84*(43).

South Africa have now recorded three successful run-chases of 350 or more, the joint-most in ODIs alongside India. This is the highest match-aggregate in an ODI between these two sides, surpassing 681 in Ranchi on Sunday.

India was put to bat first by the Proteas, who had the hosts down at 62/2 after dismissals of Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22). Virat (102 in 93 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj (105 in 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) put on a 195-run stand for the third wicket, putting India in command.

Later, KL Rahul (66* in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (24* in 27 balls, with two fours) finished off in style with a quickfire 69-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Marco Jansen (2/63) was the top bowler for the Proteas.

Proteas started off the chase with a flurry of boundaries, but they lost Quinton de Kock early. After that, skipper Temba Bavuma (46 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Markram had a 101-run stand.

Markram struck his fourth ODI ton and first as an opener, scoring 110 in 98 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes. Another partnership of 92 runs between Matthew Breetzke (68 in 64 balls, with five fours) and Dewald Brevis (54 in 34 balls, with a four and five sixes) changed the game in favour of the Proteas. In the end, despite Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi’s injuries making things easier for India, Keshav Maharaj (10*) and Corbin Bosch (25*) took SA to a memorable win with four wickets and four balls in hand.

Arshdeep Singh (2/54) was the top bowler for India, while Harshit Rana’s (1/70) figures changed for the worse after one poor over. Prasidh Krishna’s poor show, conceding 82 in 8.2 overs, was a massive point of difference in SA’s win.

An exciting decider awaits on Saturday with the three-match ODI series levelled 1-1.

