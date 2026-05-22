South Africa announce provisional squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

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Cape Town: South Africa coach Hugo Broos has announced a provisional 32-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is set to captain the South African team as they will be aiming to feature at the World Cup finals for the first time since 2010, when they last participated as hosts.

Key players in Hugo Broos’s squad include captain and goalkeeper Williams, midfielder Teboho Mokoena and striker Lyle Foster. Williams and Mokoena are among nine players selected from Mamelodi Sundowns, while Orlando Pirates also contribute nine players, including forward Oswin Appollis, according to the FIFA website.

The 32-man provisional squad will later be trimmed to 26 players for the final World Cup selection.

South Africa will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against co-hosts Mexico at Mexico City Stadium. They will then head to Atlanta to take on Czech Republic before concluding their Group A fixtures against South Korea in Monterrey.

South Africa’s preliminary World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams

Ricardo Goss

Sipho Chaine

Brandon Peterson

Defenders

Khuliso Mudau

Olwethu Makhanya

Bradley Cross

Thabiso Monyane

Thabang Matuludi

Nkosinathi Sibisi

Aubrey Modiba

Khulumani Ndamane

Ime Okon

Samukele Kabini

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders:

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Teboho Mokoena

Jayden Adams

Brooklyn Poggenpoel

Lebohang Maboe

Thalente Mbatha

Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards:

Oswin Appollis

Tshepang Moremi

Evidence Makgopa

Lyle Foster

Iqraam Rayners

Relebohile Mofokeng

Themba Zwane

Patrick Maswanganyi

Kamogelo Sebelebele

Thapelo Morena

Thapelo Maseko.

South Africa’s World Cup 2026 fixtures

June 11: Mexico v South Africa at Mexico City Stadium

June 18: Czechia v South Africa at Atlanta Stadium

June 24: South Africa v Korea Republic at Estadio Monterrey.

(ANI)

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