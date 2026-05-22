South Africa announce provisional squad for FIFA World Cup 2026
Hugo Broos names preliminary Bafana Bafana squad ahead of final 26-man announcement on May 27.
Cape Town: South Africa coach Hugo Broos has announced a provisional 32-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is set to captain the South African team as they will be aiming to feature at the World Cup finals for the first time since 2010, when they last participated as hosts.
Key players in Hugo Broos’s squad include captain and goalkeeper Williams, midfielder Teboho Mokoena and striker Lyle Foster. Williams and Mokoena are among nine players selected from Mamelodi Sundowns, while Orlando Pirates also contribute nine players, including forward Oswin Appollis, according to the FIFA website.
The 32-man provisional squad will later be trimmed to 26 players for the final World Cup selection.
South Africa will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against co-hosts Mexico at Mexico City Stadium. They will then head to Atlanta to take on Czech Republic before concluding their Group A fixtures against South Korea in Monterrey.
South Africa’s preliminary World Cup 2026 squad
Goalkeepers:
Ronwen Williams
Ricardo Goss
Sipho Chaine
Brandon Peterson
Defenders
Khuliso Mudau
Olwethu Makhanya
Bradley Cross
Thabiso Monyane
Thabang Matuludi
Nkosinathi Sibisi
Aubrey Modiba
Khulumani Ndamane
Ime Okon
Samukele Kabini
Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Midfielders:
Teboho Mokoena
Jayden Adams
Brooklyn Poggenpoel
Lebohang Maboe
Thalente Mbatha
Sphephelo Sithole
Forwards:
Oswin Appollis
Tshepang Moremi
Evidence Makgopa
Lyle Foster
Iqraam Rayners
Relebohile Mofokeng
Themba Zwane
Patrick Maswanganyi
Kamogelo Sebelebele
Thapelo Morena
Thapelo Maseko.
South Africa’s World Cup 2026 fixtures
June 11: Mexico v South Africa at Mexico City Stadium
June 18: Czechia v South Africa at Atlanta Stadium
June 24: South Africa v Korea Republic at Estadio Monterrey.
(ANI)
Also Read:Cristiano Ronaldo conquers Saudi Arabia, wins maiden Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr after 4-1…