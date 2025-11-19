South Africa A beat India A by 73 runs in third unofficial ODI

Advertisement

Rajkot (Gujarat): South Africa A cricket team defeated India A cricket team by 73 runs in the third Unofficial ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

South Africa A opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius was named Player of the Match for smashing a brilliant century. With this win, South Africa A avoided the whitewash as India A won the series 2-1.Batting first, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy stitched a mammoth 241-run stand for the first wicket.

Pretorious departed after scoring 123 runs off 98 deliveries, including nine fours and six sixes.Rivaldo Moonsamy played a superb innings of 107 off 130 runs with the help of 13 fours and two maximums. The duo stitched a mammoth 241-run stand for the first wicket.

After South Africa A’s openers were dismissed, India A made a strong comeback as they stopped the visitors to 325-6 in 50 overs.

Advertisement

With the ball, Khaleel Ahmed (2/82), Prasidh Krishna (2/52), and Harshit Rana (2/47) took wickets for India A in their 10-over spell, respectively.

During the chase, India A openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (25 off 35 balls, including three fours) and Abhishek Sharma (11 off eight deliveries, with the help of one six) failed to provide a good start.Captain Tilak Varma and Riyan Parag got out on 11 runs and 17 runs, respectively, as India A slumped to 82-4 in the first 17 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (53 off 67 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes) and Ayush Badoni’s 66 runs off as many deliveries with the help of eight boundaries, stitched a fighting 88-run stand for the fifth wicket.

However, their effort went in vain after South Africa A’s superb bowling helped them bundle out India A for 252 in 49.1 overs, and registered a thumping win.Tshepo Moreki (3/58 in 9.1 overs), Nqabayomzi Peter (4/48 in 10 overs), Delano Potgieter (1/23 in 5 overs), and Bjorn Fortuin (2/48 in 10 overs) picked wickets for South Africa A.

(ANI)