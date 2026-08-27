Sri Lanka cricketer Sonal Dinusha achieves major feat in Test cricket

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New Delhi: Sri Lanka all-rounder Sonal Dinusha has achieved a major feat in Test cricket as he becomes the third Sri Lankan cricketer to score three centuries in a two-match Test series.

As per reports, there are only nine people in the list to ever achieve this milestone in two day test cricket series, this also marks his second hundred of the 2nd Test against India.

The other names who hold this title are Aravinda de Silva, again Aravinda de Silva, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Kumar Sangakkara, Younis Khan, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson, Sonal Dinusha.

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Following Duleep Mendis and Aravinda de Silva of Sri Lanka Sonal Dinusha is the third one to score a century in both innings against India.

Sri Lanka’s innings were saved by Sonal after Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who played a brilliant knock in the first innings, once again got going and scored 92 runs. Kamindu Mendis also played a vital knock of 55 runs. Sonal built a great partnership of 112 runs with Keshara Nuwantha.