Smriti Mandhana’s record knock takes India into T20I semi-finals

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New Delhi: India made it to the semi-finals of Women’s Asia Cup after defeating Hong Kong by a whopping 137 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

As per reports, Smriti Mandhana etched her name on record books after scoring a stunning 124 in just 64 deliveries. An explosive innings from Mandhana, which led India to a commanding 193/5 helped set the tone of the Indian dominance.

Hong Kong, struggling in the chase were all out for a meager 56, succumbing under pressure from the dominant Indian bowlers who did not let the pressure off the visitors during any point of their innings.

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The win is also the second largest margin for India in women’s T20is and saw them undefeated heading into their final two matches.

India moved to four points on top of Group A due to the win and was the first to secure a berth in the semi-final.