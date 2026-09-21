Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes top run-scorer in women’s T20Is

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New Delhi: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana surpassed New Zealand’s Suzie Bates to reach the summit of most runs scored in women’s T20I.

According to reports, Mandhana was a couple of runs away from the record and took seven deliveries in the third over to achieve the feat with a boundary.

Mandhana was in terrific form as she was the second highest run scorer at the Asia Cup going into the Asian Games and accumulated 4,761 runs so far to cross Bates’ 4,758.

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Mandhana also scored her 100th six in women’s T20 Internationals in the same match.

Her opening stand helped India get off to a blistering start before being dismissed for 37 off 19 deliveries. India successfully beat Bangladesh by 114 runs to reach the final of Asian Games.