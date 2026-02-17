Smriti Mandhana awarded for Indian Sportswoman of the year for 2025

Advertisement

New Delhi: Star batter, Smriti Mandhana has been awarded with Indian Sportswoman of the year for 2025 at a glittering function in Delhi on Monday.

However, Smriti couldn’t attend the award ceremony as she is currently touring Australia with the Indian team for multi-format bilateral assignments. She thanked BBC and also mentioned that 2025 was a very special year for the entire women’s cricket team as they lifted so many trophies including the ICC Women’s World Cup, she also stated that she is happy that she could contribute to the achievements that team India made.

It is also said that the winners were decided by a distinguished grand jury comprising Leander Paes, Deepa Malik and Anju Bobby George.

Advertisement

29-year-old Smriti from Sangli chose cricket as her career after being inspired by by her father and brother, both of whom played cricket at the district level. The level of height that she has achieved is unbelievable but real with her being ranked at second position for the most number of centuries in women’s cricket and third among the all-time run-scorers.

Additionally, three others who were awarded at the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the year 2025 in Delhi includes Divya Deshmukh, Preethi Pal and Anjali Bhagwat.

Moreover, Divya Deshmukh, 20-year-old, has also been honoured for the Indian Sportswoman of the year for her historic FIDE Women’s World Cup victory. While Preethi Pal was for Para-Sportswoman of the Year as she won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics in track and field. Anjali Bhagwat on the other hand, received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her pioneering career as India’s first woman shooter to reach an Olympic final and her trailblazing success on the world stage.