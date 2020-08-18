New Delhi: Six hockey players, who tested coronavirus positive earlier this month and were shifted to a hospital, are now cured and put in quarantine at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Bengaluru.

The players are Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan B Pathak, and Mandeep Singh.

Arun Kumar of SS Sparsh Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru, said: “All six players have recovered fully. Their vital parameters are absolutely stable. They will remain in quarantine at SAI’s Bengaluru centre and undergo anti-body tests after 10 days to check if they have built immunity against the virus.”

The six players are housed on the ground floor of the hostel, where other members of the camp have no access, to ensure there is no contact between them and others over the next 10 days.

The remaining players of the Indian hockey teams, both men and women, will resume sporting activities from August 19 as scheduled.