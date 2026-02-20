Shubman Gill shares family moments from cousin’s wedding in Punjab, fans react

Advertisement

Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life on Thursday, February 19, 2026, by sharing a series of family photographs from his cousin’s wedding celebrations in Punjab.

Posted on Instagram, the photo dump featured a mix of candid moments and formal portraits, offering a look at Gill away from the cricket field. The images showed the star batter dressed in traditional ethnic attire, including a maroon kurta paired with black Patiala pants, while other photos captured him in a classic sherwani.

The carousel prominently featured Gill with his parents and sister, Shahneel Gill, underlining the strong family bond he has often spoken about.

The social media update comes at a time when Gill has been spending time with his family in his hometown of Fazilka. Fans and observers noted the contrast between his intense on-field persona and the grounded, traditional values reflected in his off-field moments, especially as the cricketer continues to balance international commitments with family time.

Gill’s post drew warm reactions from fans, many of whom praised the simplicity of the pictures and the emphasis on family and tradition.

