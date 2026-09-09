Shreyas Iyer to miss West Indies ODI series due to Asian games 2026

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New Delhi: India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will not be available for the ODI series of three matches against the West Indies following his involvement in the 2026 Asian games in Japan.

India has named Iyer as captain for the men’s T20 side for the Asian Games. Cricket starts on the 28th with the Indian team straight in to the quarter-final and is then followed by the semi-final on October 1 and the medal matches two days later.

The itinerary is a direct conflict with the West Indies ODI series, which commences on September 27. Furthermore, the 3rd ODI and the Asian Games medal matches would coincide on October 3.

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As a consequence, the Indian captain would also have to appear in Japan, should India reach the finals, instead of turning out in New Chandigarh for the ODI, if he features in Asian Games squad.

Iyer who has been India’s ODI vice-captain since Oct 2025 is ruled out of the series against West Indies for the Asian Games.

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