Shreyas Iyer complains of lower back pain, undergoes scan: Reports

Ahmedabad: Shreyas Iyer walk out to bat on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth and final Test of the Borde-Gavaskar Trophy as the Indian middle-order batter complained of pain in his lower back.

As per reports, Iyer has been taken for a scan and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him. However, it is unsure whether he will be able to bat in India’s first innings.

Following the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3 ongoing fourth Test Ravindra Jadeja was promoted up the order. On Day 4, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat joined Virat Kohli in the middle after Jadeja was removed by Todd Murphy.

On the match front, India trails Australia by 147 runs against Australia’s first innings score of 480 all out, with Virat Kohli currently batting on 71 and Srikar Bharat at 18.