Shivam Dube boards train to reach Mumbai from Ahmedabad after t20 World Cup finals

Mumbai: All-rounder cricketer of Indian cricket team, Shivam Dube decided to travel from train hours after t20 World Cup finals along with wife, Anjum Khan to reach Mumbai from Ahmedabad all the flights were booked.

Shivam made this decision because he wanted to go back home as soon as possible and meet his two children, one 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

He knew his presence in the train would make a lot of chaos but he wanted to go back home as soon as possible so he chose what was faster. After getting in the allotted train coach he quickly climbed up the upper berth so that no one can recognize him and he was supported by his wife for the same. He once got down the berth to go to the washroom at night but still remained unrecognised and the train journey went smoothly.

Shivam was present during all nine matches ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. He was one of the top performers in the recently played tournament with a score of 235 runs and took five wickets. His contribution in the last match against New Zealand was 26 runs with three fours and few sixes.

